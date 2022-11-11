PORTLAND — A Northwest holiday tradition is back! ZooLights at the Oregon Zoo, presented by U.S. Bank, opens Nov. 23, showcasing a winter wonderland of more than 1.5 million brightly colored lights.

All the traditional favorites are returning: forests of lighted trees, dazzling life-size animal silhouettes and the light-bedecked zoo train. And new to ZooLights this year: a spectacular display on the central lawn celebrating the Oregon Coast and its unique wildlife, including otters, seals, sea lions, urchins, sea stars, crabs and more.



