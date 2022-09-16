PAYETTE — At its regular meeting Monday evening, the Payette School District Board of Trustees adopted an updated dress code for students attending Payette Primary School and Westside Elementary School. The changes, according to Superintendent Brad Baumberger, come in response to the most recent parental feedback.
Baumberger said he hears more feedback about this issue than any other.
“Probably the number one thing I deal with more than anything in the school district is the dress code,” he said. “On a daily basis, I deal with more than one person.”
Baumberger said he sat down with principals Kipp McKenzie (Payette Primary) and MaryBeth Bennett (Westside) and asked them to create an updated dress code for the two campuses. In doing so, Baumberger said to the board that he doesn’t believe the code should be the same for younger students as for older students.
The new code, as obtained by the newspaper on Monday, sees requirements for tops to be red, white, black or gray removed for these students. Instead, it now reads that “wearing, using or displaying of any politically divisive content, political groups, political messages” is not allowed on school property or at any school event.
The dress code presently does not permit drug- , gang- or violence related attire, or any attire or visible tattoos displaying lewd, sexually explicit or any offensive material or illegal acts.
Following are examples of what will and will not be allowed at these campuses, as presented to the board on Monday.
Tops
Midriffs, backs and cleavage are to be covered and sleeveless or sheer tops may only be worn over tops which meet dress code.
“It’s pretty much allowing the kids a little bit more latitude in the color of clothing that they wear,” said Baumberger.
“It would also lift the logo and print restrictions, as long as they’re appropriate,” said McKenzie during the meeting, noting that the two-inch rule is axed for K-5.
Bottoms
Dresses, skirts and shorts are required to be mid-thigh length, and leggings may be worn with a top which provides adequate coverage. Officials recognized at this meeting that jeans often rip at the knee as children play, and as such the new code only prohibits rips in jeans above the knee.
“The one problem I deal with almost all the time is the ripped jeans at the knee,” Baumberger added.
Undergarments are required to be covered at all times. Loungewear remains prohibited. McKenzie noted that appropriate athletic shorts are also allowed.
Shoes
The code requires shoes to be worn at all times, while permitting sandals and flip-flops when appropriate. Slippers and wheeled shoes, however, are a no-go.
Jewelry
Dog collars, wallet chains, spikes, safety pins, fish hooks and anything dangerous cannot be worn and belts will be required to fit correctly. Hats are only allowed inside on special occasions
No changes were made to dress codes at McCain Middle School or Payette High School. Trustee Candita Strong expressed she did not feel the time was right to address the dress code for upper grades.
“I’m just not willing to go there right now, especially with the leggings and athletic shorts. They need to be appropriate,” said Strong.
The board also recognized that, as parents noted, the previous code was a difficult one for younger students to comply with.
“We gave a lot of leeway for the first year; We went back and ... tried this and this and this, and when the principals were still coming to us and telling us they were having issues,” added Strong.
“It does keep the kids in class,” rather than in the discipline office, noted Trustee John Thebo.
Trustee Terrie Cathcart-Shurte moved to approve the amended dress code, seconded by Strong. The motion carried unanimously, 5-0.
