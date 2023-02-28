ONTARIO — Oregon Senate Committee on Energy and Environment will pick up on a work session at Oregon's statehouse today from Feb. 21 regarding a bill that would require Oregon DEQ to study disposal of batteries for electric vehicles, and those that store renewable energy at wind and solar facilities.
Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who also is the vice chairman of that committee, is aiming to get Senate Bill 64 through the current Oregon legislative session.
Other members of the committee include Chairwoman Dist. 15 Sen. Janeen Sollman, Dist. 3 Sen. Jeff Golden, Dist. 6 Sen. Cedric Hayden and Dist. 14 Sen. Kate Lieber.
SB 64 would require DEQ to submit findings from the study to interim committees of Legislative Assembly related to environment no later than Jan. 15, 2024. It also carries an emergency declaration, which would make it effective immediately if it passed.
A “dash-one amendment” outlining the formation of an 11-member task force to ensure proper disposal of electric vehicle batteries was proposed with Findley moving to accept the amendment. Discussion ensued with Golden saying he’s “not ready to vote ‘yes’ on this today” and proceeded to explain his thoughts on the matter.
“I think the issue that’s being brought up is very a valid one. And my concern is prudent expenditure of staff time on task force,” said Golden.
He said that there is an “explosion of task forces.” While some of these are needed for the discovery of more information, he said that the state is tackling a problem that this is “a nation, arguably an international problem” as the use of electric vehicles has increased.
Golden went on to state that he would “be very surprised” if the U.S. Department of Energy or other such agencies “have not developed” recommendations related to this topic. He said that he didn’t know for certain if they have or not.
His concern is that the state is taking on a federal problem and using Oregon taxpayer dollars to fund these additional task forces before asking if the committee would be open to “putting this off for a bit.”
“As it is, I just have a hesitation of going forward unless we have really vetted the available development of policy ideas in this area,” stated Golden.
Findley, who started by expressing how much he appreciated Golden’s comments, said he has heard “from a couple of different sources” that if a person were to go to a “Toyota dealer” and indicated that it did not matter which one, he stated, “You’ll find out in their backyard, a pile of lithium batteries that came out of Priuses and other vehicles because they don’t know what to do with them.”
He continued, “And I would assume that’s the case, and not just picking on Toyota, but any electric vehicle dealer. There’s a pile of batteries, because they have no means to deal with them in any manner.”
Findley then explained why he felt there was a need for the proposed amendment to the bill is instead of “saddling a single agency, which was DEQ with the ability to go out and write a report,” it’s a way of seeing “if there’s something out there.” He said that in discussing this bill, he has not seen that there has been anything brought forward in discussion that showed that there was “a federal look at this program.”
Findley reiterated that if someone were to check out these car dealers, they would find piles of these lithium ion batteries “out back” because “there’s no plan.”
Lieber said she thinks “it is an important topic” and acknowledged Golden’s concern “that we can’t over-task-force things.” She then said how this is “a worldwide problem.”
“There are definitely things that are being done with these EV batteries across the world,” said Lieber.
She then referenced how she heard of one option for these batteries as being repurposed for solar energy storage.
Golden then made a request to table the motion to accept the amendment.
Hayden noted he was in support.
The amendment was adopted with the work session “moved to Thursday’s date” as stated by Sollman. The work session for SB 64 is today at 2 p.m. MST and can be viewed online at: http://bit.ly/3ksTV2z.
