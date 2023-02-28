ONTARIO — Oregon Senate Committee on Energy and Environment will pick up on a work session at Oregon's statehouse today from Feb. 21 regarding a bill that would require Oregon DEQ to study disposal of batteries for electric vehicles, and those that store renewable energy at wind and solar facilities.

Sen. Lynn Findley, R-Vale, who also is the vice chairman of that committee, is aiming to get Senate Bill 64 through the current Oregon legislative session.



Tags

Load comments