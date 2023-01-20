Drexel H. Foundation in gearing up for its 27th season of art programs and needs a little help from their friends designing a new T-shirt that spreads positivity to all ages.
This t-shirt design contest is free to enter, open to all ages and open to anyone from anywhere. Drexel Foundation is asking that all designs somehow incorporate the mantra of the foundation “You are Important! Tu Importas!"
All you have to do to enter this competition is to fill out a registration sheet and submit your design to drexelfoundation@gmail.org or you can drop it off at the office at 301 A Street, Vale by Feb. 15. All ages are invited to participate.
The winner will receive their choice of a $100 cash prize, or a $250 TVCC scholarship certificate and see their design worn at all the Drexel events. All who enter will get a prize. The winner will be announced on Feb. 20 on Drexel’s social media sites — Instagram and Facebook.
Use your imagination and engage in creating positivity through the arts.
Submit a family appropriate drawing, phrase or picture of what you feel best represents the Drexel H. Foundation and please incorporate the phrase “You Are Important! Tu Importas!” into your design.
For more information and to find the registration sheets visit the foundation’s website: www.thedrexelfoundation.org and go to the events tab.
“We strive to serve the diverse families within our Western Treasure Valley and rural community and engage youth and families in the arts by having these competitions. For years we have handed out cards to folks to spread positivity with this message, but a t-shirt with this positive message will be real fun. Plus useful, this summer art season, to give away as prizes at our events,” commented Sandijean Fuson, president of the Drexel Foundation.
