Grilled cheese enthusiasts who insist their favorite sandwich is at its best when prepared with American cheese may be surprised to learn that this lunchtime staple does not actually contain cheese. According to guidelines established by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, for a product to be referred to as “cheese” it must be more than 50 percent cheese. American cheese falls short of that benchmark, which is why packaging of the popular food typically characterizes it as “pasteurized prepared cheese product.” It’s no wonder grilled cheese made with American cheese does not make that distinction, as it might not be as popular if its name was “grilled pasteurized prepared cheese product.” Though it might not technically qualify as cheese, American cheese typically contains cheddar cheese, and some American cheese products also include Colby cheese. That should give some comfort to fans of one of the most popular comfort foods in America.
Why a beloved cheese isn’t technically cheese
