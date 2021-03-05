FRIDAY, March 5

FOOTBALL

Ontario v. Nyssa, 7 p.m.

Adrian v. Ione/Arlington, 1 p.m.

Vale v. Baker, 7 p.m.

Harper v. Joseph, 4 p.m. (6-man)

VOLLEYBALL

Nyssa v. La Grande, 6 p.m.

Vale @ Burns, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 6

VOLLEYBALL

Ontario v Baker, 2 p.m.

Tags

Load comments