NYSSA — Among the choices Nyssa voters will see on their Nov. 8 General Election ballot is who will be filling in the next terms opening on the Nyssa City Council. Of the seven who have thrown their hats into the race, three are incumbents.

Voters will decide on their top four candidates with the new council selecting a mayor after it establishes in January. Names on the ballot include Morganne L DeLeon, Ron Edmondson, Betty A. Holcomb, Jerry Holmes, Pat Oliver, Juan A. Ramos and Mark Shuster. DeLeon, Oliver and Holcomb, are incumbents, with the latter being the current mayor.



