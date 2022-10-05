NYSSA — Among the choices Nyssa voters will see on their Nov. 8 General Election ballot is who will be filling in the next terms opening on the Nyssa City Council. Of the seven who have thrown their hats into the race, three are incumbents.
Voters will decide on their top four candidates with the new council selecting a mayor after it establishes in January. Names on the ballot include Morganne L DeLeon, Ron Edmondson, Betty A. Holcomb, Jerry Holmes, Pat Oliver, Juan A. Ramos and Mark Shuster. DeLeon, Oliver and Holcomb, are incumbents, with the latter being the current mayor.
In an effort to help voters make an informed decision, the newspaper urged candidates to participate in a question-and-answer with the newspaper.
Of Nyssa’ candidates, only Edmondson, Holmes and Ramos returned responses. Answers follow as given, with some responses being trimmed for length. Those responses are indicated with ellipses.
Ron Edmondson, 71
Occupation: Retired Miner
Volunteer experience: Nyssa Public Library Board 8 years, Nyssa City Council 3 years
Political background: Registered Independent
Argus: What is going well for the city of Ontario at this time?
RE: Several businesses are expanding. We’re getting some equipment and upgrades to the parks. Money was granted to pipe water to the reload center.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
RE: Funding is my biggest concern. We’ve had some success getting grants and such, but the competition is fierce, everyone is chasing the same dollars and not everyone is going to get them.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
RE: Having worked the private sector most of my life I have a different perception of how to solve problems.
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
RE: No
Gerald (Jerry) Holmes, 66
Occupation: Retired Military & Health Care Administrator
Volunteer experience: Have been a member of several Chambers, Rotary Clubs and Fair & Rodeo Boards.
Political background: Military
Argus: What is going well for the city of Nyssa at this time?
GH: There has been some improvements going on in Nyssa and The Chamber has been getting stronger helping with Community functions and adding new ideas to making Nyssa a better place to grow up and to raise families.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
GH: I would like to see Nyssa have a better relationship with the businesses that are here and help other businesses set up and grow to better our small town. I would like to see more things and assistance for our Children, Veterans and Seniors in Nyssa. I would like to see our town cleaner and more appealing to visitors and residents.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
GH: I was born and raised here on a farm & ranch south of Nyssa. I was born and even worked for a short time at Malheur Memorial Hospital. I attended all 12 years of school in Nyssa. I received my Associate Degree at Treasure Valley Community College and my Bachelors at Oregon State University. …
Argus: Have you ever been convicted of a felony?
GH: No
Juan Ramos, 57
Occupation: I work for Treasure Valley Paramedics
Volunteer experience: I was a reserve police officer for over 10 years, I also have been with the Nyssa Fire Department for 15 years
Political background: Bi-partisan
Argus: What is going well for the city of Nyssa at this time?
JR: Nyssa has a lot going for it. We have friendly people and great schools, it is a great place to live and raise a family. We have a very involved Chamber of Commerce, a good police department and city manager.
Argus: What areas of concern do you have for the city and how do you propose to fix them?
JR: I feel we need to work on improving our parks. We also need to get some places for our kids, skate park, swimming pool. We need to work on bringing more business to town. We need to continue to make safety a priority. We need to make Nyssa affordable and work on keeping the water more affordable.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate?
JR: I have lived in Nyssa my entire life. I know the people. I am not a yes man. I will question things and ask questions. I am available.
