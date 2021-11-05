Where will local Bi-Mart pharmacy customers go?

ONTARIO — Bi-Mart pharmacy customers in Ontario will soon have to go elsewhere to fill their prescriptions, but those in Weiser will not.
The Oregon-based retailer is phasing out its 56 pharmacies from its retail operations. The retailer itself plans to remain open, and Walgreens has taken over its pharmacy operations.
All of the prescriptions from Bi-Mart’s Ontario store will be transferred to the Walgreens in Ontario on Nov. 8, according to Don Leber, vice president of marketing and advertising for Bi-Mart. As far as employees from the pharmacy, the pharmacists and pharmacy techs will have the opportunity to interview for the same position at Walgreens. Alternatively, the pharmacy techs could stay on as Bi-Mart employees, Leber said, but it would be a pay cut.
What will happen to the “few-hundred square feet” of space space where the pharmacy previously existed?
“We haven’t identified exactly what we are doing with that space,” he said.
Leber did note that the company is just entering e-commerce and there may be other opportunities to sell products online. As such, one possibility for the space is using it for merchandise.
“We’re still discussing exactly what to put in that square footage,” he said.
As for the Weiser store, the pharmacy changeover plan will be up to Walgreens, Leber explained. The plan is to keep the pharmacy space within Bi-Mart and to operate from within, “no sooner than sometime in January.”
In the meantime, the Weiser pharmacy remains open and the hope is that employees there will get to stay on with Walgreens.
While Bi-Mart plans to keep its locations open, Leber explained how the move happened.
“It’s a very unfortunate situation, the RX business, the model as it works right now,” he said.
Giving a brief background, Leber explained that it’s been a struggle for about the past four years, stating that they exited 20 of their pharmacies inside stores about two years ago, mainly in the Portland metro area. The hope in doing so was that it would help maintain the remaining 56 pharmacies that were underperforming.
“That hasn’t happened,” Leber said.
Instead, 95% of prescriptions are filled thru some insurance, or health-care provider, who dictates what they will pay for prescription.
This is unlike retail in which a store can control how much they mark-up merchandise.
“In addition to that, over the past six years, they have been adding fees on to each prescription sale,” he said, referring to the Oregon’s Corporate Activity Tax.
Initially the CAT tax wasn’t supposed to include pharmaceuticals, but it has and it has totaled millions of dollars in fees they can’t pass on to the insurance company or the consumer. Rather, it all off Bi-Mart’s bottom line, Leber said.
“All that pressure goes to the pharmacy area of our operation,” he said. “The reality is we can’t make any money and would lose additional millions over the next several years.”
In order to maintain the integrity of the store and employee owners, it forced Bi-Mart to exit. “We’ve been in business over 60 years, and never wanted to have to get out of,” he said. “We provide great customer service and our members greatly appreciate it. It’s not something we want. … [but] didn’t have a choice.
He said that’s why they did it now, rather than wait it out any longer.
“It’s never a great time. Never a great thing,” Leber said. “But it’s an imperfect situation.”
Margins have reduced dramatically for the past 20 years in the pharmacy side of things, he said. Additionally, it is the highest area in expense for the company in terms of labor.
The situation isn’t unique to Bi-Mart, Leber said, but it is especially challenging to smaller, limited retailers, when compared to Walgreen’s 9,000 stores.
Wyden urges federal review
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, in a news release Oct. 21, stated that is urging federal review of pharmacy closures.
Additionally, he sent a letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to follow up on the announcement regarding Bi-Mart’s pharmacy closures.
His letter noted “increasing costs and ongoing reimbursement pressure,” cited by Bi-Mart.
“I write with deep concerns about these closures, which reports indicate are caused by the negative financial impact of direct and indirect remuneration fees imposed by Part D plans and pharmacy benefit managers on local pharmacies in Oregon and other states,” wrote Wyden, who is the chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. “Pharmacies across Oregon report that these fees exert significant financial strain and impede their ability to deliver critical services. These fees do nothing to lower the amount Medicare beneficiaries must pay for their drugs each time they fill a prescription and seemingly serve only to pad plan and PBM profits.”
In June, CMS reported to Congress that Part D plans and pharmacy benefit managers increased pharmacy fees by “an astounding 91,500 percent from 2010 to 2019,” with fees doubling from 2018 to 2020.
In his letter, Wyden emphasized how rural communities are particularly dependent on local community pharmacists, not just for medicine.
They also provide other critical services, like patient education, management of chronic disease, preventative care, certain testing and vaccine administration.
