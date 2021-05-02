Sunday, May 2

BASEBALL

TVCC @ Yakima , 1 p.m.

TVCC @ Yakima, 3 p.m.

BASKETBALL - Men

TVCC @ Yakima, noon

TVCC @ Yakima, 2 p.m.

SOFTBALL

TVCC @ Yakima, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, May 4

BASKETBALL - Men

TVCC @ Walla Walla, 8:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL - Women

TVCC @ Walla Walla, 6:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

New Plymouth @ Vision Charter, 5 p.m.

