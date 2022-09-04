Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

A nutritious diet can serve as a strong foundation for a long, healthy life. Fruits and vegetables are the building blocks of nutritious diets, as they’re loaded with nutrients that serve the body in myriad ways.

• Calcium: Dark, leafy vegetables like kale, spinach, broccoli, and bok choi contain calcium. Calcium also is found fruits, including papaya and orange. According to the National Institutes of Health, the body utilizes calcium to build and maintain strong bones. In fact, the NIH notes that almost all calcium in the body is stored in the bones and teeth, where this vital mineral provides structure and hardness. Calcium also helps nerves carry messages from the brain to every part of the body.



Tags

Load comments