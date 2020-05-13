LINCOLN, Neb. — Matthew Douglas Pritchard of Weiser is among 178 University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduating seniors who have completed the requirements of the University Honors Program. Pritchard is in the College of Arts and Sciences.

To graduate from the University Honors Program, students must maintain at least a 3.5 grade-point average, complete a senior project or research thesis, and fulfill other curricular requirements. This is the largest number of Honors graduates in a single term in the 33-year history of the program.

For the full list of University Honors Program graduates, visit https://go.unl.edu/vvkn.

