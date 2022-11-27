Weiser doctor dubbed rural health hero during annual awards celebration

Dr. Suzanna Hubele, who works at Two Rivers Medical Clinic, in Weiser, was one of 16 to receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award during a reception earlier this month. The awards were given out by the Idaho Rural Health Association.

 Mary Ann Reuter

EAGLE — A Weiser doctor was one of 16 Idaho health professionals and organizations receiving an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award during an annual meeting and awards reception this month. According to a news release from Idaho Rural Health Association, Dr. Suzanna Hubele, who works at Two Rivers Medical Clinic in Weiser, was among those recipients honored on Nov. 17.

The awards are given on National Rural Health Day in Idaho to recognize rural health educators, community advocates, health-care providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities. Nominations described the many contributions of this year’s awardees as advocates, educators, collaborators, and innovators.



Tags

Load comments