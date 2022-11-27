Weiser doctor dubbed rural health hero during annual awards celebration

Dr. Suzanna Hubele, who works at Two Rivers Medical Clinic, in Weiser, was one of 16 to receive an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award during a reception earlier this month. The awards were given out by the Idaho Rural Health Association.
EAGLE — A Weiser doctor was one of 16 Idaho health professionals and organizations receiving an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award during an annual meeting and awards reception this month. According to a news release from Idaho Rural Health Association, Dr. Suzanna Hubele, who works at Two Rivers Medical Clinic in Weiser, was among those recipients honored on Nov. 17.
The awards are given on National Rural Health Day in Idaho to recognize rural health educators, community advocates, health-care providers and program administrators who demonstrate outstanding service and dedication to rural communities. Nominations described the many contributions of this year’s awardees as advocates, educators, collaborators, and innovators.
Suzanne was one of two doctors to earn the award in the western region of the state.
According to information from the association’s Awards Book, Hubele is a “leader in rural family medicine,” who serves patients in Weiser and the surrounding rural areas at Two Rivers Medical Clinic. She began there in 2007 after completing her medical education through Idaho WWAMI and residency in Boise, the information reads.
“As a rural physician, Suzanna provides full-scope health care, including everything from performing C-sections to administering COVID-19 tests,” it reads. “She is also active in teaching medical students and family medicine residents who complete clinical rotations in Weiser. As a board member and previous president of the Idaho Academy of Family Physicians, she works tirelessly on policies that improve health care in Idaho.”
It also states that Hubele has been married for nearly 25 years, has two children, and enjoys camping, gardening, running and visiting tropical places.
Dr. Maureen Ferguson, who works for St. Luke’s clinic, was the other awardee from the West region.
Others who received an Idaho Rural Health Hero Award follow.
North
Jason Coombs, CEO – Brick House Recovery, Coeur D’Alene; Colleen Cochran, RPH - Gritman Medical Center, Moscow; Barry Smith, DO – Syringa Hospital & Clinics, Grangeville; Julie Wittman, PhD – Parent Advocate, Lewiston.
Central
Catherine Doyle, MD – St. Luke’s Clinic, Jerome; Steve Kohtz, MD – St. Luke’s Magic Valley/St. Luke’s Wood River; Julie Lyons, MD – St. Luke’s Clinic, Hailey; Davee Mussman, DPT – Southern Idaho Therapy Services, Rupert.
East
Kathy Hubbard, COO - Nell J. Redfield Memorial Hospital, Malad City; Neil Ragan, MD – Health West Community Health Center, Pocatello; Chantelle Traughber, RN – Lost Rivers Medical Center, Arco; and Trevor Ward, MSRS – Bear Lake Memorial Hospital, Montpelier.
Statewide
Mayor’s Walking Challenge, Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health Diana Schow, PhD, Idaho AHEC Program Office, Pocatello
The Idaho Rural Health Association is a nonprofit membership organization that provides a voice on rural health issues through advocacy, communication, education, and collaboration. The organization offers a forum for health professionals, community members and health-care organizations to work together to identify and find solutions to rural health problems.
