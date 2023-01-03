UMATILLA COUNTY — Oregon State Police say a commercial motor driver from Meridian was involved in a fatal crash on Dec. 30, in which a 58-year-old Washington man died.
According to a news release on Dec. 30, OSP responded to the crash at about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 29 near milepost 186 on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County.
According to preliminary investigation, a black 2002 Honda CRV being driven by John Patrick Carver, of Quincy, Washington, was called in as a hazard. The CRV was reportedly stopped in the westbound slow lane of I-84 with no lights on and had nearly been hit by another motorist.
As Troopers were responding, a white 2023 International Semi-Truck, driven by Mark Allen Farish, 45, of Meridian, collided with the CRV. The vehicle came to rest on the north shoulder of the interstate with severe damage, where the driver was pronounced dead.
The driver of the International Semi-Truck sustained minor injuries.
State Police was assisted by the Stanfield Police Department, Umatilla County Fire District No. 1, the Umatilla County Sheriffs' Office, and Oregon Department of Transportation.
