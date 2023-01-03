UMATILLA COUNTY — Oregon State Police say a commercial motor driver from Meridian was involved in a fatal crash on Dec. 30, in which a 58-year-old Washington man died.

According to a news release on Dec. 30, OSP responded to the crash at about 11:40 p.m. Dec. 29 near milepost 186 on Interstate 84 in Umatilla County.



Tags

Load comments