ONTARIO
Those who live or work in Malheur County and would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine are in luck if they are in phase 1a or the first subgroup of phase 1b which includes those connected to education. Vaccines will be distributed at no cost to the first 350 of those individuals who show up to the Four Rivers Cultural Center beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at Four Rivers Cultural Center.
Although the vaccines will be free, individuals with insurance are asked to bring insurance cards so that administration fees can be billed to their respective company.
Vaccines will be distributed until about 2 p.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis to those who qualify.
Lines are expected to be long, however, those attending are encouraged to wait until 9 a.m. before beginning to line up. While vaccinations will be administered inside the facility, participants will “likely be required to stand in line outdoors for a period of time,” according to information from the Malheur County Health Department. As such, several wheelchairs will be available for use. Additionally, with Saturday’s forecast calling for snow, people are urged to dress accordingly and to bring an umbrella for added protection from the elements. Attendees are urged to wear a mask.
The event, known as a COVID-19 vaccine “POD”, or point of distribution, will be hosted by the health department and Incident Command team.
Do you qualify?
Are you in Phase 1a or group 1 of Phase 1b?
Phase 1a is often referred to as the “health care” group, but it is not limited to people who work in a health care setting. Phase 1a also includes residents and staff in long-term care facilities; paid or unpaid caregivers, including parents or foster parents, of medically fragile children or adults who live at home; people who have a medical condition or disability who receive services in their home; and those who provide direct service to people with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.
Phase 1b-Group 1 includes childcare providers, early learning and K-12 educators or staff.
Would you rather schedule an appointment?
Individuals in Phase 1a or group 1 of Phase 1b who do not want to wait in line for a vaccine, can make an appointment at either Valley Family Health Care or Saint Alphonsus Medical Center-Ontario.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.