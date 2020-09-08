PORTLAND
Better Business Bureau serving the Northwest and Pacific recently identified a pattern of complaints regarding Nocking Point Winery, a winery headquartered in Walla Walla, Washington.
BBB received 24 complaints over the past 12 months and two customer reviews; consumers allege Nocking Point Winery took their money but never delivered the wine. Consumers allege they are unable to contact the business to cancel their accounts, get refunds or find out the status of their orders therefore they are continuing to be charged subscription fees which are automatically billed to their bank accounts or credit cards.
According to BBB records, Nocking Point Winery never responded to customer inquiries. BBB also reached out repeatedly to owner Andrew Harding to try and resolve these claims. The business has not responded to BBB. The company’s advertised phone number is not accepting messages.
BBB investigates all complaints and customer reviews to ensure that a transaction occurred before publishing them on a company’s profile page. This is done regardless of whether a business is BBB accredited.
BBB advises consumers to take the following steps to stay safe online.
• Shop with a credit card - In case of fraud, a credit card provides additional protections and is easier to dispute a charge.
• Keep documentation of orders - Save a copy of confirmation page or email until item is received. Be sure to know and understand the return and refund policy.
• Research before purchasing - Inspect the company’s website for a physical address and phone number. Check online reviews and customer complaints at BBB.org.
