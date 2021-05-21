BROGAN
Decoration Day at the Malheur City Cemetery is the day before Memorial Day this year, which will mark the 80th year the event has been going.
This year’s event will begin at 11 a.m. May 30 with a memorial to Nick Eddy, according to Gary Fugate. He said Eddy was the previous head of the Malheur City Cemetery Association and had died about little more than a month ago.
“He had run the organization for years and years,” Fugate said. “I have been on the board and inherited the secretary position since then.”
Eddy, of Ontario, died March 17, according to his obituary in the Argus Observer.
The association is a nonprofit board which maintains the cemetery, and the board members are selected from the people who volunteer at the remote cemetery.
A potluck lunch is planned after the memorial.
The Malheur City Cemetery is at 5580 Hill Road, off Highway 26. To get there, head north on Highway 26 from Vale and take the road to Malheur Reservoir. Travel past the reservoir following the road for about a mile where the sign is cemetery sign is visible.
For more information, contact Patty Philpott at (541) 709-7181, Susan Eddy at (208) 739-1647 or Fugate at (541) 889-1996.
