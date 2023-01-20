Telehealth isn’t just for people anymore. Virtual health consultations are now available for pets, and it’s a promising prospect.

Pets are a treasured part of life, and have grown in both numbers and in status in recent years. Pet ownership has increased by 20 percent since 1988. As of 2022, there are 393.3 million pets in the United States. Nearly seven out of 10 American households have at least one pet, and 95 percent of pet owners think of their pets as part of the family.



