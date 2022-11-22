BOISE – The Idaho Department of Finance in partnership with the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance will offer one finalevent in 2022 to educate Idahoans about how to protect themselves against the most recent scam and fraud trends. This Scam Jam will be held virtually on the Zoom platform on Dec. 6 and 13 from 10-11:30 a.m. MST, and notably will include a special update from the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Idaho highlighting an
Elder Justice Initiative through the U.S. Department of Justice aimed to prevent, investigate, and prosecute perpetrators of fraud.
The diverse agenda for the two-day webinar will begin (on December 6 th ) with a representative from the U.S.
Attorney’s Office District of Idaho covering the U.S. Department of Justice’s Elder Abuse Initiative. Next, the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors will discuss how to recognize and report Medicare fraud. Last, Idaho
Legal Aid in concert with the Federal Trade Commission’s Community Advocacy Center will talk about how consumers can effectively plan to recover from fraud and identity theft.
The Idaho Attorney General’s Office will lead day two of the series (December 13 th ) with important information on Dark Patterns, an evolving tactic aimed to target and mislead consumers. Next, the Boise Police Department Financial Crimes Unit will share information about prevalent scams being reported in Idaho. The Better Business Bureau will conclude the event with a presentation on tactics consumers can use to spot fake websites and fake online reviews.
