The National Special Districts Coalition is promoting a scholarship contest for high school students across the country designed to encourage young people to engage with local government to enhance their civics education. The scholarships are designed as awards for a student video contest operated through the coalition’s public awareness campaign “Districts Make The Difference.”

High school students, grades 9-12, are asked to submit a short video (60 seconds or less) that provides a glimpse into the essential services provided by special districts in the United States. There are more than 30,000 special districts in the U.S., and they include a wide variety of services specific to their community’s needs.  Examples include some fire districts, water districts, mosquito abatement districts, recreation and park districts, cemetery districts and more.



