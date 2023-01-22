The National Special Districts Coalition is promoting a scholarship contest for high school students across the country designed to encourage young people to engage with local government to enhance their civics education. The scholarships are designed as awards for a student video contest operated through the coalition’s public awareness campaign “Districts Make The Difference.”
High school students, grades 9-12, are asked to submit a short video (60 seconds or less) that provides a glimpse into the essential services provided by special districts in the United States. There are more than 30,000 special districts in the U.S., and they include a wide variety of services specific to their community’s needs. Examples include some fire districts, water districts, mosquito abatement districts, recreation and park districts, cemetery districts and more.
The top three vote-winners will receive scholarship money of up to $2,000 based on their placement, as well as an additional $500 for their chosen teacher.
“This scholarship fosters an awareness of local government at a young age to encourage students to gain an understanding of the essential services special districts provide in their communities,” said NSDC Board Member Neil McCormick.
Students can visit the Districts Make the Difference website to watch past years’ video submissions and learn more about the guidelines for this year’s contest. Districts Make The Difference also provides promotional materials for high schools to encourage participation in their student body. The video submission window open through March 31, with winners announced before June 1.
