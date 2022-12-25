Local law enforcement members pause for a photo before Shop With a Cop got underway. Pictured, from left, are Ontario Police Chief Michael Iwai, Nyssa Police Chief Donnie Ballou, Ontario State Police Lt. Mark Duncan and Malheur County Undersheriff Travis Johnson.
Courtesy photo
Ontario Police Lt. Jason Cooper pauses for a photo with a Malheur County Sheriff’s deputy and a youth they were shopping with at Walmart.
Courtesy photo
Members of Oregon State Police pause for a photo with Santa Claus. Pictured, from left, are Tpr. Cody Wood, Stpr. Casey Hunter, Santa, Sgt. Javier Marquez and Lt. Mark Duncan.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Members of various local law enforcement agencies got to do some holiday shopping this month with children in the community who are in need. This took place at Walmart on Dec. 3 and was organized, as it is each year, by the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Helping out this year were members of Ontario and Nyssa police departments, Oregon State Police and Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Travis Johnson who was able to participate again this year said it is his favorite event to participate in.
“This is a very rewarding opportunity to give back to our community. I have been very blessed in my life so to be able to spend a couple of hours with a kid that for one reason or another may not have the same blessing as me is very fulfilling,” he wrote in an email. “The kid we had this year was so giving and selfless she was just amazing. The true spirit of Christmas!”
