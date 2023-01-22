Multiple sclerosis cases are on the rise. According to the MS International Federation, the estimated number of people with MS globally increased from 2.3 million in 2013 to 2.8 million in 2020.
As diagnoses rise across the globe, it can be useful for people from all walks of life to learn the various risk factors for MS, which affects the brain and spinal cord and causes various symptoms, including vision loss, fatigue and impaired coordination. Though the National Multiple Sclerosis Society notes that the cause of MS is not known, the organization reports that several factors are believed contribute to the overall risk.
• Geographic gradient: Epidemiologists, who study disease patterns in large groups of people, know that MS occurs more frequently in areas that are farther from the equator. Though the reason behind that remains a mystery, studies have shown that people born in areas considered high risk for MS who move or migrate to areas with lower risks for the disease before the age of 15 assume the risk of their new area. The NMSS says this suggests that exposure to some environmental agent prior to puberty may predispose a person to develop MS later in life.
• Vitamin D: The NMSS reports that low vitamin D levels in the blood have been identified as a risk factor for MS. In fact, because the sun is a natural source of vitamin D, some researchers feel that exposure to sunlight could explain the geographic component of MS risk. Individuals who live closer to the equator are exposed to greater amounts of sunlight year-round than others, which increases their levels of naturally-produced vitamin D.
• Smoking: Studies have indicated that smoking is another factor related to an increased risk for MS. The NMSS also indicates that smoking is associated with more severe disease and a more rapid progression of it. Recognition of this link is significant, but it’s equally important that current smokers know that stopping smoking — either before or after the onset of MS — is linked to a slower progression of disability.
• Obesity: The NMSS reports that obesity in childhood and adolescence, particularly in girls, also increases the risk of MS later in life. Young adults should know that a similar link has been found between MS and obesity in early adulthood.
MS diagnoses are on the rise. Recognition of the variables that can contribute to such a diagnosis can help people better understand their risk.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.