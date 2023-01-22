Multiple sclerosis cases are on the rise. According to the MS International Federation, the estimated number of people with MS globally increased from 2.3 million in 2013 to 2.8 million in 2020.

As diagnoses rise across the globe, it can be useful for people from all walks of life to learn the various risk factors for MS, which affects the brain and spinal cord and causes various symptoms, including vision loss, fatigue and impaired coordination. Though the National Multiple Sclerosis Society notes that the cause of MS is not known, the organization reports that several factors are believed contribute to the overall risk.



