PORTLAND — Autumn is almost here, and the Oregon Zoo is inviting folks 21 and over to come savor the season. The zoo’s Fall Beer and Cider Festival, Sept. 29–30, will offer craft beverage samples from more than 40 Northwest breweries and cideries — plus live music, keeper chats, lawn games and more.   

“If you want to taste the latest beer and cider offerings from the around the region — and see what the zoo is like without the kids — this festival is for you,” said Mickey Webb, the zoo’s director of events. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the fall season and also support a great cause.”  



