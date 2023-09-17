PORTLAND — Autumn is almost here, and the Oregon Zoo is inviting folks 21 and over to come savor the season. The zoo’s Fall Beer and Cider Festival, Sept. 29–30, will offer craft beverage samples from more than 40 Northwest breweries and cideries — plus live music, keeper chats, lawn games and more.
“If you want to taste the latest beer and cider offerings from the around the region — and see what the zoo is like without the kids — this festival is for you,” said Mickey Webb, the zoo’s director of events. “It’s the perfect way to kick off the fall season and also support a great cause.”
Beer and cider enthusiasts can sample a wide selection of beverages crafted for the fall season — from rich stouts to crisp ciders — amid the backdrop of the zoo’s wooded Washington Park setting.
Tickets are on sale now and must be reserved online in advance. Webb expects the event to sell out quickly and recommends purchasing tickets early. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to oregonzoo.org/festival.
Admission includes a souvenir glass and 10 tasting tickets. Food will be available for purchase from some of the area’s favorite food carts as well as zoo food outlets. Festivities begin at 5 p.m., and taps will be pouring until 9 p.m.
The Fall Beer and Cider Festival is exclusive to guests 21 and over. Valid photo ID must be presented for entry. Zoo admission will close to regular visitors at 2:30 p.m. both days in preparation for the festival. Guests already on grounds can remain until 4 p.m.
As part of Metro, the Oregon Zoo helps make greater Portland a great place to call home. Committed to conservation, the zoo acts globally on behalf of species from pikas to polar bears. Over the past 30 years, it has prevented extinctions, expanded populations, advanced conservation science and formed powerful communities to protect wildlife in the Northwest and around the world. To learn more, visit oregonzoo.org/conserve.
Support from the Oregon Zoo Foundation enhances and expands the zoo’s efforts in conservation, education and animal welfare. Members, donors and corporate and foundation partners help the zoo make a difference across the region and around the world. To contribute, go to oregonzoo.org/give.
