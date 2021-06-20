WEISER — Zions Bank on June 14 announced the launch of the Zions Community Speaker Series at noon this Tuesday. The virtual series is aimed to build inclusive cultures in the communities Zions Bank serves.
In honor of Pride Month, the inaugural event will explore the personal, professional and policy-related experiences of members of the LGBTQIA+ community. Zions Bank president and CEO Scott Anderson will offer welcome remarks and Sui Lang L. Panoke, senior vice president of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion will host the event. Panelists include former Salt Lake City mayor Jackie Biskupski, Idaho Rep. John McCrostie, Equality Utah executive director Troy Williams, and Jackie Cole, Inclusion Champion for Zions Bank’s Idaho Resort Region. Chad Dilley, senior vice president and chair of Zions Bank’s LGBTQIA+ Business Forum will moderate the discussion.
The Zions Bank Community Speakers Series is part of the bank’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, which include a DEI council, employee business forums, regional inclusion champions, a mental health initiative, and a broad range of employee and community events. In addition, the bank recently launched a supplier diversity program aimed at bringing more diverse businesses to its supply chain and a Small Business Diversity Banking program, which gives small businesses owned by ethnic minorities, women and veterans wider access to credit, loans and capital they need to grow.
