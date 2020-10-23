You had me at… AHHHHHHHHH!!!

ONTARIO
The month of October is good for a scare considering that Halloween is the event to cap it off with. As a self-professed “horror hound” myself, I have more than a few opinions on scary movies. For that reason, I have compiled a list of eye-covering fright-fests that are sure to make your skin crawl right out of the room.
• “Candyman” [rated R] (1992) — I was a tween when I watched this movie in the theater and I was not prepared for a film that explores social justice and tragedy in equal amounts like this one does, nor did I have the life experience to fully understand the emotional complexity of it. None of that stopped me from loving the movie and crying my eyes out over it, however, and why it is still my all-time favorite horror film.
• The “Scream” series [rated R] (1996—2011) — The “Scream” film franchise is a favorite of mine for being witty, jumpy and genuinely funny. The third entry into the series is one that I would suggest everyone skip over and not just because of Courteney Cox’s distracting hairstyle that looked like it was done by an infant wielding safety scissors, it just fails to capture the general vibe of the other movies.
• “Phantasm” [rated R] (1979) — Low budget movies with ambitious ideas make for some of the most fun horror films (for example: “Halloween,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” or “A Nightmare on Elm Street”) and “Phantasm” is no exception to this concept. The elements of creepy storytelling are present: a mysterious undertaker, a quiet mortuary, a silver ball sentinel flying around protecting said quiet mortuary, and a couple of gross moments involving embalming fluid.
• “Midsommar” [rated R] (2019) — Writer and Director Ari Aster’s “Midsommar” takes the classic fish-out-of-water premise and applies it to a group of graduate school students who are led to a secluded community of people living in an isolated valley in Sweden. The students begin to realize that the customs and practices of this group of people are more drastic than they first appear.
• “Sinister” [rated R] (2012) — This movie actually did scare me. To be fair, my initial thought after seeing this film was ‘should I have even watched this?’ Ethan Hawke stars as a true crime writer who moves his family into a house that had previously been the site of a gruesome multiple murder. He soon discovers a box of home movies in the attic that reveal what really happened to the former residents and the supernatural force responsible for it.
• “The Poughkeepsie Tapes” [rated R] (2007) — This is a movie that had problems being released. The original studio, Metro-Goldwyn Mayer (the roaring lion), was in the midst of bankruptcy prior to the film’s release despite already having announced a release date. This pseudo-documentary centers on a trove of VHS tapes discovered by law enforcement in upstate New York that contain the murders of countless victims. This movie feels real and, as a result, is quite unnerving and very effective at evoking chills.
• “The Fly” [rated R] (1986) — A favorite from my childhood, David Cronenberg’s “The Fly” occupies that sweet spot between science fiction and horror, much like Ridley Scott’s “Alien” does. Jeff Goldblum gives a brilliant performance as a scientist whose DNA is combined with that of an ordinary housefly following the testing of an experimental teleportation device. The results are both frightening and heartbreaking.
