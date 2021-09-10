Yom Kippur’s eternal message reminds us how fragile we are

On Sept. 16, Jews around the world will gather in synagogues — and in this pandemic season, online — to pray, to study, to ask forgiveness and to make amends with God and one another. It is Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest occasion of the Jewish year. Even many who rarely participate in synagogue life tend to show up for this powerful and solemn festival. We wear white, and fast — avoiding both food and drink (including water) — for 25 hours.
The prayer which, more than any other, evokes the tenor — and awe — of this imposing day is the medieval poem known as “U’netaneh Tokef.” Traditionally attributed to a medieval Jewish martyr, Rabbi Amnon of Mayence, it proclaims the awesome power of this season, in which God, as Judge and Arbiter, opens the book of our days and decrees our destinies: “Who shall live and who shall die, who by fire and who by water … who shall be secure, and who shall be driven …” The language is both poetic and ferocious; this is Judaism’s version of fire and brimstone, though it is not meant to be taken literally.
And then comes the kicker: “But repentance, prayer and charity temper the severity of the decree.”
What does this mean?
Surely Rabbi Amnon, a pious sage who suffered intensely and unjustly, knew that none of these things change the reality of the decree.
As every child learns, life is unfair. Any correlation between our morality and our mortality is tenuous at best.
We all struggle, and we will all die, no matter how much we repent, pray and give charity. Indeed, some who do these things in abundance will still experience terrible suffering and die young, while others who are unrepentant, misanthropic, and malicious nonetheless live long lives in relative comfort.
Rabbi Lawrence Kushner offers an answer for our age: While the choices that we make cannot revoke the decree of pain and death, they can lessen their sting. As he puts it, “Repentance, prayer and donating do not change the facts of life — our disbursement of blessings and curses will continue to bear little relation to our moral virtue. But a heart habitually opened by repentance, prayer, and donating will cross through life’s inescapable misfortunes somewhat more gently. Our road will still be bumpy, but we’ll have better shock absorbers.”
This is the heart of Yom Kippur’s eternal message. It reminds us how fragile we are, how much of life will always be out of our control. Yet even in the worst of circumstances, we retain the power to choose how we react to our circumstances.
This sacred season will fulfill its purpose when we allow it to help us better respond to adversity with reflection, spiritual strength, and giving hearts.
