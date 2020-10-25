When was the last time you sat around your coffee table to discuss the conflicts or wars the United States is in today? Well that is what happened the other day at Veteran Advocates of Ore-Ida!
We came up with a few that might concern you or you might say that they are not really happening.
The first one mentioned was the war in Northwest Pakistan — mainly drones but it can escalate to more at any time. This is the United States vs. Pakistan. This one started in 2004 and is still going today.
Then we have the Somalia and Northeastern Kenya conflict which started in 2007, and still going today. This one is the United States with Coalition forces vs. al-Shabaab militants.
Then as far as I can see, the continued U.S.-led intervention since 2014 in Syria. That is us and coalition forces against al-Qaeda, ISIS and Syria.
The next one that I noticed is still going on since 2015 is the Yemeni Civil War. This one is led by the Saudi’s with the United States, France, and United Kingdom against the Houthi rebels, Supreme Political Council in Yemen, and allies.
Libya comes to mind and that one started in 2015, and is the U.S. intervention with Libya and the U.S. against ISIS.
Of course, we are not too sure about Afghanistan with all the talk about pulling out, but since 2001, we are there and our men and women are still putting their lives on the line as of today.
I am alarmed to hear some folks around our community are saying that the world is at peace. I do not think that any of our military serving in any of the hot zones around the world would agree, I certainly don’t.
I am thrilled that over the last few years we have not had any new U.S. interventions but with that said: We have recently deployed thousands of additional troops to the Persian Gulf because of the growing tensions with Iran. Our bases in places like Bahrain and Qatar are also very solid.
Deployment numbers fluctuate daily. But with all the bases/presence we have in Germany, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Turkey, United Kingdom and now Poland, just to name a few — I would say we have probably 180,000-200,000 or so around the world. That number has been evasive over the last few years because, it seems, we have been moving troops around into different locations and not actually reducing the total number deployed. It is estimated that the U.S. is deployed in more than 150 countries, that is staggering. Remember we are also deployed as part of peace-keeping missions, military attachés or are part of embassy and consulate security. Many of our troops are also assigned to classified missions in locations that are not disclosed. Our troops are the backbone of our nation and whatever the number is we need to make sure they are serviced and also taken care of when returning home. I think about what General Westmoreland said a while back: “The military don’t start wars. Politicians start wars.” I also believe that our politicians need to know before the button is pushed about what it will take to supply, train and care for the war or conflict and the returning troops needs, and they should do it as a package deal and not fly by their seat of their pants.
Now also think about what the Department of Defense is doing regarding COVID: They are working closely with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Department of Homeland Security, Department of Health and Human Services and the State Department in providing support in dealing with the pandemic. This is not just a bunch of high-ranking folks doing something: It is the rank and file that are going out and putting their lives on the line in some cases, the boots on the ground. By the way, as of Oct. 16, there has been documented 1,435 hospitalizations from the DOD reports, and 100 deaths from those working under the DOD in this fight (Military, civilian, dependent and contractors).
As a little side note: When we are talking about troops being deployed, remember that the National Guard has been federalized and deployed in war zones along side of our regular troops. The Guard are also being deployed and used to combat coronavirus. When you think about our troops please make sure that the National Guard is part of that action, a very important part.
“The more you sweat in peace, the less you bleed in war.” — General Norman Schwarzkopf (Stormin Norman-The Bear)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.