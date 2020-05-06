Yard art competition continues

VALE — We are at it again: Drexel H. Foundation is engaging youth and families in the arts even if it is a virtual submission.
“The COVID-19 stay safe at home orders still allow you to do art.” said Sandijean Fuson, president of the foundation regarding executive orders issued by Gov. Kate Brown over the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
Angela Smith won best of show and $100 the last competition in April; she used sidewalk chalk and other art forms.
This time Drexel opened the competition up to the whole Northwest and created a Facebook page to get everyone in the Northwest involved.
Those who want a chance to win $100 cash are urged to create a form of yard art incorporating kindness.
Take a before picture of the space you are creating the artwork in and then take an after photo. Submit photos and a registration form to the Drexel Foundation at drexelfoundation@gmail.com. Submission are due by June 1.
Why are we doing it?
“We know that our community partners, home-schooling parents and teachers are facing challenges and as a nation we are in a unique time with the current health and community ‘stay at home’ situation,” said Fuson. “We asked what our organization could do and in consultation with teachers and school administrators to provide some relieve to the current challenges we all face created this free at-home event. If you do not have a yard, use chalk and create art on the sidewalk! This time our whole region is invited in this inclusive all-age challenge.”
In your own yard, driveway or sidewalk with social distancing in mind, art can still flourish. The yard art can be in any visual format such as paint , sculpture, recycled items, stacked rocks, sidewalk chalk. The theme is kindness, it can be about kindness to others, kindness to animals, kindness to the world, kindness … what that means to you. Remember the art must be rated G, as the viewing of this art is “for kids, by kids and with kids in mind.”
Organizers are hopeful to see entries from throughout Oregon, Idaho, Washington and California.
