On Wednesday, the Oregon Health Authority announced the latest numbers in COVID-19 cases related to workplace outbreaks: 7,882 people have contracted the virus due to transmission stemming from work, and 29 Oregonians have now lost their lives, an increase of 4 deaths from the most recent rise in deaths. COVID-19 infections resulting from workplace outbreaks now account for over 19% of current reported cases in Oregon.
After eight months and testimony from hundreds of workers, Oregon OSHA is finalizing COVID-19 workplace safety rules. Oregon AFL-CIO has been advocating for stronger rules to include among other things:
• 24-hour notice to employees if there are COVID cases at the worksite• Highest level of air ventilation to move COVID out of and fresh are in to high-risk worksites• Consistent guidelines on COVID-19 reduction tactics and clear trainings for employees on how they provide training on how to stay safe in the workplace. Join Oregon workers from across the state during a Zoom meeting at 3 p.m. Tuesday to hear about their experiences in the workplace during a global pandemic and experts who will discuss how strong, clear and enforceable rules will truly reduce their risk of exposure to the virus at work, as well as the risks of spreading it to friends and family.
Oregon is one of only two states in the country that have public disclosure of worksite outbreaks, accessing the information can be difficult. To help, the Oregon AFL-CIO is providing an online spreadsheet of all outbreaks, including a summary of industries and weekly tracking of new events at www.oraflcio.org/osha.
