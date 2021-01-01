Wonder Woman 1984 – a sequel with plenty to ponder

ONTARIO
“Wonder Woman, all the world’s been waiting for you!”
The lyrics of the 1970’s “Wonder Woman” TV series theme song could not be more appropriate considering how many times the release date of “Wonder Woman 1984” has been moved.
Director Patty Jenkins returns to direct this sequel with the Orwellian title to the 2017 original, proving that she understands the character of Wonder Woman and how best to bring her continuing exploits to the screen.
Since the events of the previous film, Diana Prince / Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), has become an anthropologist with the Smithsonian Institute, where she meets meek gemologist Barbara Minerva played by Kristen Wiig. Following a foiled antiquities heist, the two are tasked with learning more about one of the recovered artifacts, which turns out to be a totem made from citrine that grants a single wish to whomever is holding it.
As the characters become embroiled in the bounty of their wishes, they come to realize that this stone doesn’t grant wishes without taking something in return.
It is difficult not to get excited when Wonder Woman springs into action set to the tune of Hans Zimmer’s thunderous signature score while wielding her lasso of truth and these are the moments where this film shines the brightest.
Gadot turns in another inspired performance as the iconic warrior from Themyscira as she processes the complex emotions of learning to let go. The standout performance here belongs to Wiig, though. Her character undergoes a drastic, yet gradual, change as her humanity slowly ebbs away as her lust for power overtakes her.
There are a lot of life lessons to gain from this movie, including how when people become desperate, or lonely, or sad, it’s so much easier to fall victim to things that sound too good to be true.
“Wonder Woman 1984,” while not perfect, does manage to cover some new territory without devaluing the impact of the original, a feat that is next to impossible in the realm of comic book filmology.
