Women church leaders observe International Women’s Day at home and abroad 

Relief Society General President Camille N. Johnson and Young Women General President Bonnie H. Cordon receive a warm welcome from Latter-day Saint women at a meetinghouse in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday, Feb. 25.

 Photo courtesy of Intellectual Reserve

In support of International Women’s Day, several female leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, two of whom are on assignments abroad, have posted videos and stories on their social media accounts.

Since 1911, International Women’s Day, observed globally every March 8 since 1911, celebrates “the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women,” according to internationalwomensday.com. The 2023 campaign theme, #EmbraceEquity, is a call to accelerate women’s equality everywhere.



Tags

Load comments