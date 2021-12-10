This image shows the cover of Vale native Shanna Hatfield's new fictional novel, "Romance at Rinehart's Crossing," which is a three-in-one romance story based in a fictional town inspired by historical Vale.
MALHEUR COUNTY — Vale native and USA Today bestselling author Shanna Hatfield has just released a three-in-one romance novel that is set in the town of Rinehart’s Crossing. Those familiar with the area may have already guessed that the fictional town was inspired by Vale. According to an email from Hatfield, it was inspired by the town’s early years.
According to local history, before the town was named Vale, the area had a settlement once known as Stone House, which was named for the Rineheart Stone House along the Oregon Trail for Amanda and Lewis Rinehart. Now a museum, it was the first permanent building in the area and when a hotel was added on, it became another resting point along the Oregon Trail for wayward travelers.
Hatfield’s fictional novel “Romance at Rinehart’s Crossing,” is set along the Oregon Trail and the King siblings are the main characters. The primary setting is the Diamond K Ranch.
Those who purchase from Hatfield’s collection now through Christmas Eve will be helping the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, a nonprofit that helps rodeo athletes who have sustained catastrophic injuries and are unable to work for an extended period.
“I’m holding my 8th annual Read A Book, Help A Cowboy campaign,” wrote Hatfield.
For this, she donates 10% of her net proceeds from all book sales during the campaign period to the fund.
Hatfield has penned more than 100 novels, including several series, and is described as a “hopeless romantic with a bit of sarcasm thrown in for good measure, by Good Reads, and a “best-selling author of clean romantic fiction written with a healthy dose of humor.”
Hatfield grew up in the Vale area and worked at The Argus Observer from 1992 to 1999. She describes herself as “a farm girl who loves to write.” Her books are “sweet historical and contemporary romances [which] are filled with heart, humor, and hope.
According to a biography on her website, when she isn’t snapping photos or testing out new recipes, Hatfield “hangs out with her husband, Captain Cavedweller.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.