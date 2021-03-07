Wolverines host VEX Robotics Tournament

WEISER
Weiser High School hosted the VEX Robotics Tournament in-person on Wednesday, which according to instructor Jon Lundberg was possibly only the second in-person tournament to be hosted this year in the Pacific Northwest.
“It was a wonderful tournament. We feel very fortunate to be able to host it,” said Lundberg in an email Thursday.
The tournament saw only one other school visit the campus, Nampa Christian High School. A total of ten teams participated between the two schools, five teams each.
“Even though it was small, the teams were very busy because they didn’t have much time in between matches,” Lundberg added.
Weiser teams 9551-A and 9551-B won the championships for this tournament. The skills event was won by 9551-A, who took home the Excellence award in the event.
Team 9551A is made up of Logan Ancharberg, Ethan Davis, Luke Johnson, and Bri Barbot, while 9551B is composed of Jestyn Hamilton, Tyler Hamilton, Emily Sanchez, and Celeb Shepherd.
