WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Here in Idaho, we have birders and hikers, snowmobilers and climbers — but have you ever met a wildflower-er? On June 16, Outdoor Idaho introduces viewers to a cast of characters with one passion in common: wildflowers. It’s a show that’s been years in the making thanks to videographer Jay Krajic shooting video of wildflowers in every nook and cranny across the state of Idaho. Between his eye for beauty and show producer Lauren Melink’s ear for a good story, Wildflowers will surely delight all your senses.
In this documentary we’ll look at wildflowers through the eyes of their devotees, among them: a photographer with an unquenchable curiosity, a botanist recording the landscape for future generations, a blogger with a zest for weeds, a flower seed farmer, and an educator in ethnobotany.
We’ll also introduce viewers to a few of Idaho’s special wildflowers — visuals that just might inspire hobbyists to track these beauties down themselves. From Indian paintbrush to beargrass, syringa to bitterroot, Wildflowers is a lesson in appreciation. And for producer Lauren Melink, that was always the goal. “There’s just so much beauty in nature and some of it happens to be quite small. This show is about getting down on your hands and knees and appreciating the true magnificence of our Idaho landscape,” Melink says.
Wildflowers premieres Thursday, June 16, at 8 PM and repeats Sunday, June 19, at 7 PM on Idaho Public Television. IdahoPTV Passport members can stream it early beginning June 9.
