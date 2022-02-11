It is often said that artists put a piece of themselves in their work. I put a different piece of me into my artwork: My game show fandom.
In the past I’ve shared one or two of my paintings in the Argus. On the wall behind my desk, I have a handful of them, including my Hollywood Squares “center squares” project from 2020, and one I just painted this Christmas of JoJo Siwa and Steve Harvey on “Celebrity Family Feud” last summer. At home, I have 50 paintings and counting.
But why do I choose specifically to paint scenes from and inspired by game shows? It serves as an outlet for my creativity, and my depth of knowledge on the genre. After all, I am your neighborhood game show enthusiast!
The pilot
When I lived in an apartment in Hemet, California in 2012, my mom gifted me several blank art canvases. I didn’t yet know what to do with them, so I just let it stew in my head for a while. Then I rewatched the Family Feud “Hatfields vs. McCoys specials from 1979…
I started by sketching out the scene with pencil, then I painted ‘by number’ from there. It’s rather rudimentary, but I had to start somewhere. From there, I decided I liked painting these, and started branching out from there.
The series
As my knowledge of game show ins and outs has increased, I realized that I wanted to continue painting game show-inspired works, because there have been so many historic moments, people and set designs, that I wanted to help preserve them in art form. There’s also not only the contestants who nailed it, but also the hosts who failed it once or twice.
For example, I have one I painted in 2018 in which Bert Convy accidentally solved a “Royal” puzzle on NBC’s “Super Password.” In a 2019 painting, I captured Bob Barker’s lone turntable entrance from “The Price is Right” in 1988, fake scared expression and all.
My most creative year to date, I would say, is 2019. I painted at least 27 paintings that year, even in the weeks leading up to my move to Oregon. That year, I painted the Wheel of Fortune with Pat and Vanna in front of it, as well as the UK’s Bob Holness on a hexagon-shaped canvas, illustrating a famous “Blockbusters” catchphrase shared by many contestants: “I’ll have a ‘P’ please, Bob.”
That one marks my bathroom door.
I have also given several paintings as gifts to family members, and even to one of my former employers.
One of my latest paintings is one of Paul Reubens when he portrayed game show host Troy Stevens on ABC’s “You don’t know Jack” in 2001. Yes, that insane game show based on the video game of the same name. I thought it quite intriguing that Pee Wee Herman morphed into a game show host, once I realized it was him. That and I always thought they had a few screws loose at ABC when they made that wonky show.
Today, my work remains ongoing, and I have several ideas in the pipeline. One I’m working on now is Allen Ludden and Betty White reunited at Heaven’s pearly gates.
Both Allen and Betty have been game show hosts, you know.
The lesson learned
My thing about art is, you can’t teach creativity. It has to flow naturally, or it’s not really creative. A true artist paints, draws or synthesizes from the heart, not just at the behest of a corporate middle manager. That’s how I paint, as inspiration (and available time) comes my way.
Painting is just one more way I get to express my game show fandom. Another is on the back of my car, where I have over a dozen game show stickers, but that’s for another day.
In closing, if you think my inspirations come to me all at once, then you don’t know jack. I’m sure yours come to you about the same way ...
