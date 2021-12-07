Photo of White Chocolate Peppermint Popcorn Bark
Courtesy photo

The taste of peppermint and white chocolate make this the perfect holiday popcorn to share or gift!

Yield: 1 pound

Ingredients

5 cups popped popcorn

12 ounces white chocolate baking chips, chopped white chocolate or white candy coating

1 cup crushed hard candy peppermints

Directions

Cover a baking pan with foil or wax paper; set aside.

Place popcorn in a large bowl; set aside.

Melt chocolate in a double boiler over barely simmering water, stirring until smooth OR melt according to package directions.

Stir in crushed peppermints after chocolate is melted.

Pour chocolate mixture over popcorn mixture and stir to coat.

Spread onto prepared pan; allow to cool completely.

When chocolate is cooled and set, break into chunks for serving.

Store in an air-tight container at room temperature.

Variation:

White Chocolate Popcorn Crunch:

Omit candy peppermints.

Mix ½ cup dried sweetened cranberries and ½ cup sliced almonds with the popcorn.

Pour chocolate over the mixture after it is melted.

