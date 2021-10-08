ONTARIO — On Oct. 30, the Four Rivers Cultural Center will host Fright Night Halloween movie day, with films for kids and adults at the Meyer McLean Performing Arts Theatre, along with a vaccination clinic.
The films for kids will be in the early afternoon and will feature the following films (each is followed by a 30-minute intermission):
Noon: “Addams Family”
1:42 p.m.: “Hocus Pocus”
3:33 p.m.: “Frankenweenie”
Films for adults only will begin in the early evening, as follows:
5:15 p.m.: “Freaky”
7:12 p.m.: “IT”
11:25 p.m. “Insidious”
Each of these will also be followed by a 30-minute intermission.
Attendees can also enter a costume contest by getting their photo taken by a staff member during every intermission.
At the end of the night, Cultural Center staff will look through each entry. On Nov. 1, five winners will be announced on their Facebook page.
The Cultural Center will also be offering a vaccination clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. during the event, with first and second-dose shots being available.
Matsy’s Restaurant & Catering will be providing free to-go meals for anyone who gets vaccinated and Coffee Cactus will be offering free drinks during the clinic.
People who get their first shot, will also take home a $100 gift card that supports local businesses.
These perks are being paid for as part of a $300,000 grant to provide social and wrap around services for COVID-19 from the Oregon Health Authority.
