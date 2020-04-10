Over the past year, and especially these last few weeks, all of us have, in one way or another, been affected by some kind of “storm.” Perhaps it was a hurricane such as occurs in Texas, Florida, and the Caribbean. It could have been from a wildfire that we often face here in the West. You may have even felt one of the recent earthquakes from Salt Lake City or eastern Idaho. There was also the bad snowstorms just three winters ago. Finally, none of us will ever forget this recent pandemic that has much of the world in turmoil.
But what about your life?
Have you ever faced a severe storm in your life and there seemed to be no break in the weather? That is pretty discouraging. Your personal storm could be a number of things: a financial need, a major health issue, a strain on your marriage, a rebellious son or daughter …
Regardless of your personal storm, however, there are three ways you can have hope.
When a storm comes, God remains the same. He is just and right even during chaos. He is merciful even when your life seems to be falling apart. He is good regardless how bad the trouble gets. “Who is wise, and he shall understand these things? prudent, and he shall know them? for the ways of the LORD are right, and the just shall walk in them: but the transgressors shall fall therein” (Hosea 14:9).
When a storm comes, God is still in complete control. He controls the stormy weather; He controls the storms of the wicked; and He controls the storms in your life. In the midst of those storms, God is all-powerful. In the midst of your storm, you can trust in God. In the midst of that fierce storm, God cares for you. “The LORD is good, a strong hold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that trust in him” (Nahum 1:7).
When a storm comes, God always provides an answer. No storm ever caught God by surprise (including this coronavirus). In fact, He is in the business of calming storms. No storm is ever more than God can handle. He is the One who orchestrated the weather in the first place. No storm can ever exceed God’s greatness. “… the LORD hath his way in the whirlwind and in the storm, and the clouds are the dust of his feet” (Nahum 1:3).
Whether the storm is in Texas, Florida, or even your life, God remains the same.
Whether the storm involves devastation by the weather or by some problem in your life, God is still in complete control.
Whether the storm is outside (in the world around you) or inside (your personal life), God always provides an answer.
Doug Sondergaard is the pastor at Faith Baptist Church in Nyssa. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
