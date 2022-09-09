Can you tell what this is? Tell us what your guesses are. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
We had several guesses on this week’s item, with John Nalivka getting closet to the correct name of the historical item. Some of the guesses follow.
This is a STEREOSCOPE. When the duel photo plate is placed in the holder, a person can look through the lens and the picture becomes three-dimensional. I have my great-grandmother’s, which my grandmother gave me probably 40 years ago. I spent hours looking at the pictures when I was a kid.
— John Nalivka, Vale
I think it’s an old view master, which you hold the card up at the end of it and look through the glasses and it magnified the picture.
— Sarah Matsen
— A kaleidoscope, called something else later on, which came on a disk with a wheel that you pulled the handle. I bought one for a friend’s niece one time.
Dolores Hass,
Payette
This item is a stereopticon, it has a slide projector with two lenses where you put your eyes up to. When you slide the projector to a correct point the image will become a 3D image.
The Argus would like to thank all of those who are participating and encourage others to join in and try and determine some of these historical items.
