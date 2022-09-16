This weird contraption is a permanent wave machine invented in the 1900's by Charles Nessler. This machine is connected to curling rods which people would sit in the chair connected to so they can get permanent waves.
Can you tell what this is? Tell us what your guesses are. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — We received several guesses from last weeks mystery item one of the guess being from 101-year-old Helen G. Following are some of the guesses.
"The picture in the paper is a permanent wave machine that you use to make permanent waves in the hair." — Helen G.
Along with her guess, Helen also shared a story about having used such a machine when she worked in a salon at about the age of 17 or 18, and noted that the clips on the end were used to clip on to the rollers on the hair.
"It looks like a hair perming chair that was used a long time ago." — Patricia M
"That is a old permanent machine beauty operators used many years ago." — Bonnie S.
"The picture in the Friday paper is an old time machine that was used to give permanents in old beauty shops." — Carol D.
I know what it is: It's what they used to use to give perms, it was in a lot of beauty shops." — Anne B.
"It’s a perm machine for hair." — Kristal W.
"This is an easy one because I have one in the basement. My mother was a hair stylist in her day. The machine is an electrical device that gave what they called a 'Hot Wave' or a Permanent Wave to their hair. … She used to tell of a lady that was hooked up to the machine in Nampa, Idaho, back in the '40s. There was a fire and they could not get her untangled from the machine in time to get out." — Gary M.
Keep watching this page each week for photos of objects housed in local museums. The Argus would like to thank all of those who are participating and encourage others to join in and try determine some of these historical items.
