Can you tell what this is? Tell us what your guesses are. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Last week's mystery item was once part of pop culture. With that said we still had some guesses about the item from some of our readers.
Missy Mason had had a response for us of "A String puppet???" This is a very close guess.
Virginia Fox says "looks like the Charlie McCarthy doll back in the 30's and 40's."
Fox was right, the doll was modeled after Charlie McCarthy, a ventriloquist figure, puppet or dummy. It was first created and used by Edgar Bergen sometime in the 1930s. His was one of the most popular acts in the U.S. and, at one time, he and Charlie were the most popular duo on the radio.
Keep watching this page each week for photos of objects housed in local museums. The Argus would like to thank all of those who are participating and encourage others to join in and try to determine some of these historical items.
