Can you tell what this is? Tell us what your guesses are. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
Can you tell what this is? Tell us what your guesses are. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you next week). Email your guesses with “History” in the subject line to editor@argusobserver.com or phone them in to (541) 823-4818.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Last week's mystery item must have stumped readers as we didn't have any guesses. The replica statuette was modeled after a famous voice on the radio, beginning in the 1930s and 1940s.
The man who was behind "one of the most famous voices in America," was Johnny Roventini, according to an article on NPR.org. He was the well-known bellhop in advertisements for Philip Morris cigarettes with his famous "Call for Philip Morris!"
While speaking of history, it's noteworthy to mention that in 1971, the federal government enlisted a ban on cigarette advertisements on TV and radio — specifically those stations broadcasting on FCC-regulated airwaves. Advertisements for smokeless tobacco products on TV and radio, however, were not banned until 1986.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable disease, disability and death in the United States. Nearly 40 million U.S. adults still smoke cigarettes, and an estimated 2.55 million middle and high school students use at least one tobacco product, including e-cigarettes. Every day, about 1,600 U.S. youth younger than 18 years smoke their first cigarette. Each year, nearly half a million Americans die prematurely of smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke. Another 16 million live with a serious illness caused by smoking. Each year, the United States spends more than $225 billion on medical care to treat smoking-related disease in adults.
Keep watching this page each week for photos of objects housed in local museums. The Argus would like to thank all of those who are participating and encourage others to join in and try to determine some of these historical items.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.