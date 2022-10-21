WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — Last week's mystery item must have stumped readers as we didn't have any guesses. The replica statuette was modeled after a famous voice on the radio, beginning in the 1930s and 1940s.

The man who was behind "one of the most famous voices in America," was Johnny Roventini, according to an article on NPR.org. He was the well-known bellhop in advertisements for Philip Morris cigarettes with his famous "Call for Philip Morris!"



