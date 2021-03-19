ONTARIO
As a self-professed connoisseur of film for most of my life, the Oscars have always been an important staple in my cinematic exploration. I haven’t always agreed with the Academy’s choices in nominees and have often agreed less with some of the past winners.
But each year, I find one film among all of the nominees that stands out and I fixate upon that movie and spread the word about how it needs to win the Oscar for Best Picture.
For 2017, it was “The Shape of Water.”
For 2018, it was “BlacKkKlansman.”
For 2019, it was “Parasite.”
This year my favorite movie is “Promising Young Woman” and no, it did not surprise me at all that it received a Best Picture nod.
Not only is this film by far my favorite of the past year, it forced me to update my personal top three all-time favorite films, something that hasn’t happened since 1999, when “Magnolia” ascended to the top of the heap, barely edging out “Fargo” for the number one spot on my list.
“Promising Young Woman,” now my third favorite movie ever, is a sardonic little dramedy (drama-comedy) about revenge and how our drive to fix the sins of the past can consume us if we allow it to.
Carey Mulligan plays Cassie, a promising young medical student who drops out of med school for unexplained reasons that become much more evident as the story unfolds.
This is the type of film that provides as many moments of laughter as it does moments of deep consideration.
“Promising Young Woman” is Mulligan’s moment, she captivates in every scene she’s in, getting wholly lost in her character. She peels away the layers of Cassie’s damage and allows us to know what motivates her and why and share in her pain and mistrust. We come to understand that her trauma insulates her with a dismissive confidence when it comes to human interaction. For some of us, this is a very relatable concept.
The last three and a-half minutes before the credits start to roll are notably three of the best minutes I have ever seen a movie end with, it’s the moment the proverbial hammer comes down. This conclusion allows each piece of this schadenfreude-laden puzzle to fall into place without feeling forced or heavy-handed, all set to the tune of Juice Newton’s “Angel of the Morning.”
I’ve already seen this movie twice and am planning on seeing it a couple more times before this year’s Oscar ceremony and I will be holding out hope for some Oscar gold to shower down on Mulligan for her groundbreaking performance and writer / director Emerald Fennell for her bold, fiercely unapologetic and original vision of bittersweet revenge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.