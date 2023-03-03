What can you find at the Ontario Community Library?

ONTARIO — Are you trying to get your children to use their imagination or help them with literacy? Want an old-fashioned movie night? If you answered yes to any of those questions you might be interested in heading to Ontario Community Library.
The library has an in-person storytime every Tuesday at 11 a.m., located on the rug in the children's area.
It provides a seven-day checkout of DVDs and consistently brings in new titles. This includes movies in nonfiction and fiction, for adults and children. There also is an online way to check out DVDs from the Inter-Library Loan system.
The library also provides early learning packets for free for ages 6 and younger. Those are located in the children's section by the picture books and are stocked every month at the beginning of the month. Each packet contains a book, learning activities, work/coloring sheets, and parent information. The themes and topics change monthly.
Looking for a good book but can't figure out a good read? The library's website, ontariocommunitylibrary.org, has a BookPage, it's a magazine that does book reviews. It includes reviews on assorted books and a way for people to make suggestions to have books placed in the library. For more information or to make a suggestion, talk to staff at the front desk or email ontariolibrarydirector@gmail.com with "suggestions" in the subject line.
Curbside isn't just for food and shopping, you can request this at your library, too. When you place a book on hold all you have to do is contact the library and let them know when you'll be able to pick them up. They will be bagged and ready for you. Call the library at (541) 889-6371.
Looking for a little tote bag? You can use it for anything. Made with 100% cotton, the tote bags are easy to clean and are available to purchase for $5.
Ontario Community Library is at 338 S.W. Second Ave., and is open six days a week. For more information, phone (541) 889-6371 or visit ontariocommunitylibrary.org.
