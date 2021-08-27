When asked what the greatest commandment was, Jesus responded “‘You shall love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with all your mind.’. This is the first and great commandment. And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’” (Matthew 22:37-39, NKJV). So what is the ‘love’ Jesus is talking about here? We live in a world that is totally confused about what love is, using the word to cover a multitude of emotions and ideas. The Greek language, on the other hand, had dozens of words for love, covering everything from passion to pleasure to friendship. The word for ‘love’ here is the Greek ‘agapao’, along with it’s other form ‘agape’. These are the most often used words for ‘love’ in the New Testament. Though it can be found in the Greek literature, its Biblical meaning is defined within the context of the New Testament. The other commonly found word for love in the New Testament is the Greek ‘philadelphia’ and it’s other forms. ‘Philodelphia’ is described in Romans 12:10 as ‘brotherly love.’
Agape-love – as used in the New Testament – is the love of God for mankind, of man toward God, and as man toward man. It expresses the essential nature of God, see 1 John 4:7. It can be defined within the context of the New Testament simply as Christian love. Vines Dictionary says “Christian love has God for its primary object and expresses itself first of all in implicit obedience to His commandments.” Christian love is not emotionally based, but law based, though emotion can be present. Even in the Old Testament, the Hebrew word generally translated as ‘love’ (as in love toward God, toward family, even for sexual love) refers to any love based within the principals of God’s law. Jesus said “on these two commandments [love towards God, love towards man] hang all the laws and the prophets,” (Matthew 22:40, NKJV). “If you love Me, keep My commandments” (John 14:15, NKJV). Christian love is based in the keeping of God’s laws. When you love God, you show that love by keeping the first four commandments. When you love your fellow brethren, you show it by not stealing, by honoring your parents, by not lying, etc.
We are told in Matthew 24:12 that there is a correlation between lawlessness and love – that where lawlessness is rampant, love will grow cold. John adds that “he who says ‘I know Him’, and doesn’t keep His commandments, is a liar”, 1 John 2:4, NKJV. Jesus declares to whoever calls on His name and say that He is their “Lord” and yet do not keep His commandments “I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness” (Matthew 7:21-23, NKJV).
Our love for Jesus should come from the depth of our feeling, filled with emotion, based in God’s law.
“If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word; and My Father will love him, and We will come to him and make Our home with him” (John 14:23, NKJV).
