As you read this, the annual Festivals of Leviticus 23 are over for another year. Most Christians, if they have ever heard of them, label these Festivals as Old Covenant or Old Testament, or simply Jewish. But that’s not what the Bible calls them. Notice Leviticus 23:2: “The feasts of the Lord, which you shall proclaim to be holy convocations, these are My feasts.” God addresses this to the “children of Israel”, His people at the time this was written. Jesus reminds us we must live “by every word of God” (Luke 4:4). So let’s look at what God tells His people. First, in Leviticus 23:2, we see the name for these feasts and they are not called Jewish or Old Covenant feasts – God names them “the feasts of the Lord.” Then He tells His people to proclaim them as holy times of meeting. Again God declares that they are His feasts. Leviticus 23:4 adds that the feasts are to be proclaimed “at their appointed times”.
Leviticus 23 goes on to list the various festivals and dates of His “appointed times” according to God’s calendar. Many may not realize God even has a calendar. It is first mentioned in Genesis 1:14. God here declares He put the sun, moon, and stars as a sign of His “seasons”. The word “seasons” is translated from the Hebrew “moed”, meaning “appointed times”, and is the same word used in Leviticus 23:2, where it is translated “feasts.” In Exodus 12:2, God reminded His people of His calendar, giving them the specific month in which it was to start. That the calendar was still in use during New Testament times is evident in the Gospels. Christ kept the sacred Festivals, all the apostles kept them. Paul arranged his travels around them. See Acts 18:21; 20:16. Paul commanded the Gentile churches under his leadership to observe them, 1 Corinthians 5:8. They were so well known and observed that Luke when writing the book of Acts could just mention one of them and assume everyone would understand the weather conditions. Acts 27:9, “sailing was now dangerous because the Fast was already over.” The Fast here being the Holy day of Atonement which falls in our calendar year in late September or early October. So where do we find God’s calendar today? Paul tells us it is the Jews to whom “were committed the oracles of God”, Romans 3:2. God committed to the Jews the laws, the Old Testament, the times and seasons. It is through their faith and endurance that we have the seven day week ending with the Sabbath, the Old Testament perfectly preserved, and God’s calendar.
Paul told the Colossians that God’s festivals and Sabbath were prophetic and had their substance in Christ Jesus. Jesus is found in all God’s holy festivals, starting with the very first one, Passover. “The Lamb slain from the foundation of the world”, (Revelation 13:8). Continuing through to the feast of Pentecost (Acts 2) — Christ’s promise of the indwelling of the Holy Spirit (John 14:15-18), and calumniating in the Fall Festivals — prophesying the Return of Christ to Earth and the New Heaven and the New Earth (Revelation 19-22).
It behooves all of God’s people to understand His festivals and their importance for the salvation of all mankind.
