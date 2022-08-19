Our constitution begins with these words: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility...”. The very first Right our constitution hoped to establish was “Justice” to “insure domestic Tranquility”. The Declaration of Independence declared there are “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” With out justice – just laws, just judges, just administrators, just enforcement – the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is impossible.
The prophet Isaiah gives an apt description of what the lack of justice does for a nation. “There is no justice in their ways; They have made themselves crooked paths – Therefore justice is far from us – We look for light, but there is darkness! – We all growl like bears, and moan sadly like doves; we look for justice, but there is none – Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off; For truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.” (Isaiah 59:8, 9, 11, 14 NKJV). “We growl like bears and moan sadly like doves”. How many times a day do we find ourselves complaining, “growling”, about what is happening around us to our nation and the world, yet all we can do about it is “moan sadly”? Where has justice gone? When did the righteousness of this nation turn to darkness?
The apostle Paul give us a clue in his letter to the people in Rome. Paul tells us that refusing to acknowledge and see God, who is clearly revealed, the people “became futile in their thoughts, and their foolish hearts were darkened. Professing to be wise, they became fools – And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a debased mind – full of envy, murder, strife, deceit, evil-mindedness – not only do[ing] the same but also approve[ing] of those who practice them.” (Romans 1:21, 22, 28, 29, 32, NKJV). Paul says that God gave them over to a debased and reprobate mind – a mind that doesn’t think straight, that calls “evil good, and good evil; who put darkness for light, and light for darkness”, Isaiah 5:20, NKJV. Why did God do that? Because “they did not like to retain God in their knowledge”. Like it or not, there is only one source of justice and one source of light, one source of true knowledge. That source is God and His word.
It wasn’t the founding fathers that gave this nation our three branches of government, they borrowed it from God’s word. Isaiah 33:22, “For the Lord is our Judge (the judicial branch), the Lord is our lawgiver (the legislative branch), the Lord is our King (the executive branch)”. For our government to work, God must be involved. Instead, as a nation, we have turned away from God; and we wonder why our prisons are full. And we wonder why our schools can’t teach. And we wonder why there are riots in the streets, why there is no law and order. Why criminals are set free and the just are punished. In the name of tolerance we have allowed perversity. In the name of choice we have murdered our young. Truly, we have become “fools”.
“‘Return to Me, and I will return to you’, Says the Lord of hosts.” Malachi 3:7, NKJV.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
