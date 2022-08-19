Purchase Access

Our constitution begins with these words: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility...”. The very first Right our constitution hoped to establish was “Justice” to “insure domestic Tranquility”. The Declaration of Independence declared there are “certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” With out justice – just laws, just judges, just administrators, just enforcement – the right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness is impossible.

The prophet Isaiah gives an apt description of what the lack of justice does for a nation. “There is no justice in their ways; They have made themselves crooked paths – Therefore justice is far from us – We look for light, but there is darkness! – We all growl like bears, and moan sadly like doves; we look for justice, but there is none – Justice is turned back, and righteousness stands afar off; For truth is fallen in the street, and equity cannot enter.” (Isaiah 59:8, 9, 11, 14 NKJV). “We growl like bears and moan sadly like doves”. How many times a day do we find ourselves complaining, “growling”, about what is happening around us to our nation and the world, yet all we can do about it is “moan sadly”? Where has justice gone? When did the righteousness of this nation turn to darkness?



Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

