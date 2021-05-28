We all do it. In fact, it is important that we do it guides our actions, gives us goals,
and gives us a guide as we work toward those goals. What is “it”? Plans. Plans for activities of the day, plans for tomorrow, for this weekend, for our next vacation, for life. Making plans can be a lot of fun, they give us hope and encouragement.
But sometimes plans go awry, things get in the way, we make mistakes, life happens.
Proverbs 19:21 tells us “There are many plans in a man’s heart, Nevertheless the Lord’s counsel – that will stand.” You are a Christian – right? As a Christian, you attest God as your Father, the head of your household, your chief confidant. When was the last time you considered what God has in mind for you? Jesus gave an interesting parable written down for us in Luke 12:16-21. The parable is about a prosperous business man who made plans for what he was going to do with all he had – he laid it out in detail. New, greater storage.
Ease and relaxation and joy in the years to come. God had other plans. Now this parable is more about selfishness than making plans, but it illustrates a point. Our plans may not be God’s plans. Verse 17 says “he thought within himself.” He did not include God in his plans.
Proverbs 16:9, “A man’s heart plans his way, But the Lord directs his steps.” When was the last time you sought God’s guidance and instruction, and actually waited for His answer?
Too many times instead of asking for God’s guidance and then taking the time to listen to His response, we end up telling God what we are going to do and expecting Him to bless it.
This is not how our relationship with God works. God is not our personal genie stuck in our back pocket to pull out only when we need Him to verify our plans. As a Christian we didn’t initiate our relationship with Christ – God granted it. See John 6:65. We are “called according to His purpose” (Romans 8:28). One scripture that often comes up when prayer is discussed is found in John 14:13, Jesus is quoted as saying that anything we ask will be done if we ask in His name. That is true but there are qualifiers, “in His name” means that we are in agreement with everything Jesus says or commands. Another is found in James 4:3, (paraphrasing) we plan and ask but don’t receive because we ask amiss, spending our prayers on our own pleasures. Yet another is that we pray always “in the spirit”, that is we pray with the Spirit’s guidance and direction, Ephesians 6:18. As Jesus said “not my will, but yours, be done” (Luke 22:42).
Jesus has come that we might have abundant rewarding life, John 10:10. God is willing to direct and guide our plans helping us reach that goal in this life and the life hereafter. But we have to take the time to include Him in our plans and to listen to His direction.
