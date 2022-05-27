Following the Resurrection, we see an interesting conversation between Jesus and Mary Magdalene. Mary at first didn’t recognize Jesus, but when she realized who He was she naturally wanted to embrace and touch Him, in wonderment and awe of Him standing there talking to her. But Jesus told her “Do not cling to Me, for I have not yet ascended to My Father; but go to My brethren and say to them, ‘I am ascending to My Father and your Father, and to My God and your God’” (John 20:17, NKJV).
While there are several lessons that can be applied here, one that is often overlooked is that this is the actual fulfillment of a ritual commanded by God in the Old Testament. In Leviticus 23:9-14, the priests were commanded to take a sheaf of the first fruits of the grain harvest and wave it “before the Lord, to be accepted” on behalf of the people. This was to be done every year, before any of the new harvest could be used. The wave offering consisted of lifting up to God “a sheaf of the firstfruits of your harvest” to be accepted by Him. What does this have to do with Christians or Jesus Christ in particular? As Paul might say, “much in every way!” He told the Colossians that God’s festivals were prophetic whose “substance is of Christ”, Colossians 2:16-17. God’s festivals listed in Leviticus 23 are all about the prophetic acts of Christ’s first and second coming.
The wave sheaf offering pictured Christ after the Resurrection (John 20:17), ascending to Heaven to be accepted as the “first born from the dead” (Colossians 1:18) and “has become the firstfruits of those who have fallen asleep” (1 Corinthians 15:20). Paul goes on, describing the Resurrection, “but each one in his own order: Christ the firstfruits, afterward those who are Christ’s at His [second] coming”, 1 Corinthians 15:23, NKJV. Those who are Christ’s at His coming are those in the first resurrection (Revelation 20:4-6), and are also called firstfruits and first born. See James 1:18 and Revelation 14:4.
In John 4, Jesus talks to His disciples about two harvests: the spring or early harvest – called the “Feast of Harvest, the firstfruits of your labors” in the Old Testament – and the fall harvest at the end of the year, called the Feast of Ingathering (Exodus 23:16). “Do you not say, ‘There are still four months and then comes the harvest’? Behold, I say to you, lift up your eyes and look at the fields, for they are already white for harvest!”, John 4:35, NKJV. Jesus goes on to tell His followers that the firstfruits harvest is an ongoing harvest that requires sowers, reapers, and laborers and that there are wages involved for doing the work, and those wages included eternal life. See John 4:34-38.
This ongoing harvest, the harvest of the firstfruits, is the harvest of the Church today. Welcome “to the general assembly and church of the firstborn who are registered in heaven” (Hebrews 12:23), “over such the second death has no power” (Revelation 20:6).
