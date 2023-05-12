The biblical order of the Bible most of us use is different from what Jesus describes. The Bible we generally use is laid out: Pentateuch (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy), the Writings (Psalms and Proverbs, etc), then the Prophets. Jesus lays them out in a different order.
Luke 24:44, “all things must be fulfilled which were written in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms concerning Me.” Here we have the Pentateuch, the Prophets, and the Writings. I know this might not sound significant, but it has to do with the value we put on scriptural importance.
Notice the very next verse in Luke, “And He opened their understanding, that they might comprehend the Scriptures”, Luke 24:45. Understanding biblical order, as laid out by Jesus, increases our comprehension of God’s word. Remember, the Early Church only had what we call the Old Testament for the Holy scriptures. “All scripture (referring to the Old Testament) is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work”, 2 Timothy 3:16-17.
The New Testament has a similar problem. Our Bibles are laid out Gospels, Acts, Paul’s writings, Epistles of Jewish Apostles, Revelation. It should be laid out with Paul’s writings after the Jewish Apostles. Being laid out the way we normally see it twists our understanding. As Peter writes, Paul’s writings are often hard to understand. “Our beloved brother Paul – in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things, in which are some things hard to understand, which untaught and unstable people twist to their own destruction”, 2 Peter 3:15-16.
Christian teachers today tend to give Paul’s writings – which are “hard to understand” – doctrinal preeminence over the rest of the Bible. We need to be careful in doing that. The New Testament is not a doctrinal book. It does explain and give example of how we are to view the Old Testament under the New Covenant. It does not change or do away with the doctrinal stance of the Old Testament.
Christ in His teaching amplified the doctrines of the Old Testament.
Notice Matthew 5:17, “do not think that I came to destroy the Law or the Prophets. I did not come to destroy but to fulfill (that is, to make full or complete).” In regards to the Law, He upheld it and amplified it. Matthew 5:21-22, “You have heard that it was said to those of old, ‘You shall not murder’ – But I say to you that whoever is angry with this brother without cause shall be in danger of the judgment.”
Jesus goes on to amplify adultery to include lust, and He amplifies divorce, oaths, retributions, and love. Jesus, nor the Apostles, nor Paul say anything that contradicted the teachings of the Old Testament.
Jesus, when asked what was the greatest commandment, immediately brought up the summation of the Law and the Prophets (the Old Testament): “‘You shall love the Lord our God with all your heart, with all your soul, and with
all your mind’ – And the second is like it: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself’”, Matthew 22:35-
40. These are direct quotes right out of the Old Testament Law, Deuteronomy 6:5 and Leviticus 19:18.
Jesus does add a new commandment, but again it is an amplification of the Law. John 13:34, “A new commandment I give to you, that you love one another; as I have loved you, that you also love one another.” Which was not possible under the Old Covenant. To love as God loves is only possible if one has the Holy Spirit within him.
We need to be careful in reading Paul. Paul uses the word law often, but we need to understand what law he is referring to. Is it the law of natural birthright, the law of Judaism, the law of Paganism?
Never does Paul condemn the commandments or any of God’s laws given in the Old Testament.
Paul writes, “Therefore the law is holy, and the commandment holy and just and good”, Romans 7:12.
Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.
