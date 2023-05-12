The biblical order of the Bible most of us use is different from what Jesus describes. The Bible we generally use is laid out: Pentateuch (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy), the Writings (Psalms and Proverbs, etc), then the Prophets. Jesus lays them out in a different order.

Luke 24:44, “all things must be fulfilled which were written in the Law of Moses and the Prophets and the Psalms concerning Me.” Here we have the Pentateuch, the Prophets, and the Writings. I know this might not sound significant, but it has to do with the value we put on scriptural importance.



Wesley Higgins is pastor of Celebration Church of God, Ontario. He can be reached in care of The Argus Observer, 1160 S.W. Fourth St., Ontario, OR 97914. The Argus Observer weekly faith column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

